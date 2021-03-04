https://www.oann.com/giuliani-urges-to-ban-mail-in-voting-cites-other-countries-examples/

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:30 PM PT – Thursday, March 4, 2021

Rudy Giuliani called to outlaw mail-in voting in the U.S. and said other countries don’t allow the practice in their elections. In a since-deleted tweet on Thursday, the former New York City Mayor said mail-in voting is subject to systemic fraud that can change outcomes of elections.

Giuliani appeared to refer to Ireland and the Netherlands, both of which recently mandated in-person voting in their elections this year. Meanwhile, President Trump’s lawsuit against voting fraud in Georgia is slated to be heard by the Grand Jury.

Giuliani also denounced partisan biases in the media. He urged Americans to listen to both sides of the political debate.

“It was either Hamilton or Madison that said that greatest danger to our Republic is an uninformed electorate, an ignorant electorate,” Giuliani said. “Let’s not make that happen. Let’s become informed. That’s how we prevent this. That’s a better answer than government control and government lawsuits.”

Every single American should be OUTRAGED by this: Democrats just voted to ban voter ID nationwide and force every state to permanently expand mail-in voting. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 4, 2021

Giuliani spearheaded the effort to overturn fraud in the 2020 elections, but most courts have refused to hear those cases.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

