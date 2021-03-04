https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60421d405db3705aa0aba768
Pope Francis has arrived in Baghdad as he begins a historic trip to Iraq, in the first-ever papal visit to the nation and his first international trip in more than a year, after remaining at the Vatic…
A man who officials say was equipped with roughly 600 rounds of ammunition when he exchanged gunfire with a security guard at a Virginia social security building died Wednesday at a local hospital…
Urgent calls for COVID-19 vaccine fairness are ringing through African countries as more are welcoming or rolling out doses from the global COVAX initiative…
Iran’s IRGC reportedly stopped the attempted hijacking of a passenger plane in the Islamic Republic. The perpetrator, who was arrested, allegedly wanted to take a Fokker 100 aircraft south across the …
Upstate New York and New England are seeing below zero-degree wind chills Friday morning and the I-95 corridor is seeing chills in the teens and single digits. …