(WASHINGTON TIMES) – Mental health issues among teenagers, including incidences of self-harm and overdosing, have skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study of medical reports and insurance claims.

Claims for intentional self-harm among individuals 13 to 18 years old increased almost 91% in March 2020 compared to March 2019, a report by FAIR Health found. The Northeast region recorded the highest jump in intentional self-harm claims among this age group, a nearly 334% climb last August compared to the same month in the year prior.

The report released Tuesday also found that claims for overdoses for teenagers aged 13 to 18 jumped almost 95% in March 2020 and 119% in April 2020 compared to the same months the previous year. Claims for substance use disorder increased overall among all medical claims in March 2020 by nearly 65% and close to 63% in April over the same months in 2019.

