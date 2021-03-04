https://www.oann.com/senate-delays-introduction-of-1-9t-covid-relief-bill/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=senate-delays-introduction-of-1-9t-covid-relief-bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:32 AM PT – Thursday, March 4, 2021

The Senate delayed the start of debate on the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The upper chamber was expected to vote on the massive package, which was pushed through by Democrats, on Wednesday.

However, lawmakers are reportedly still waiting for guidance from the Congressional Budget Office. Senate Democrats are also reportedly negotiating further limits to the bill.

GOP lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have continued to accuse Democrats of pushing through a bill that does not have Americans’ best interest in mind.

What the American people need are fast-acting plans to open schools now, get laid-off Americans into jobs, and finish the fight against COVID-19. The Democrats’ plan doesn’t focus on that. It manages to spend ~$2T while leaving the most urgent things on the cutting room floor. pic.twitter.com/6UyBLBZPsH — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) March 3, 2021

McConnell went on to say the legislation could get some support from Republicans only after the Democrats remove all of their partisan wish list items. The upper chamber is set to reconvene Thursday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

