Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives for votes on President Joe Biden's cabinet nominees, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

UPDATED 8:32 AM PT – Thursday, March 4, 2021

The Senate delayed the start of debate on the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The upper chamber was expected to vote on the massive package, which was pushed through by Democrats, on Wednesday.

However, lawmakers are reportedly still waiting for guidance from the Congressional Budget Office. Senate Democrats are also reportedly negotiating further limits to the bill.

GOP lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have continued to accuse Democrats of pushing through a bill that does not have Americans’ best interest in mind.

McConnell went on to say the legislation could get some support from Republicans only after the Democrats remove all of their partisan wish list items. The upper chamber is set to reconvene Thursday.

