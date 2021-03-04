http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ucCnoslHbqg/

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) forced the Senate clerk to read all 628 pages of the partisan coronavirus spending package on the Senate floor.

The tactic could take up to 10 hours and provide an opportunity for Senators to digest the legislation.

However, before the full reading of the bill could begin, Vice President Kamala Harris had to cast her tie-breaking vote on the motion to proceed.

in case you’re wondering, the process here for Senate covid relief: — motion to proceed now

— reading of the bill (10 hrs?)

— vote-a-rama (Rs can force reading of amendments. ends when no amendments are left)

— passage — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 4, 2021

The text of the COVID relief bill is 628 pages, which the clerk will soon have to read thanks to Sen Ron Johnson (R-WI). — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 4, 2021

Covid bill clocks in at 628 pages. Was plopped right down and Senate voted to proceed. It’s largely similar to the House bill but senators surely haven’t had time to read this thing. — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) March 4, 2021

And ⁦@VP⁩ is here to vote on the motion to proceed. ⁦@DougAndres⁩ can rest easy pic.twitter.com/f05FFIKeA8 — Trish Turner (@caphilltrish) March 4, 2021

VP Harris breaks the tie on the motion to proceed to the COVID relief bill. pic.twitter.com/HRR9F8k3Zz — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 4, 2021

Schumer asks to dispense with reading the bill. RonJohn objects. Now, all Americans can turn on C-SPAN 2 and listen to the bill text — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) March 4, 2021

