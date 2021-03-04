http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/PSW9cLCNYeQ/shapes-of-things-26.php
Under the banner of RealClearInvestigations Christian Toto has an excellent account of conservative humorists laboring under the arbitrary application of “community standards” by Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other social media giants: “So This Conservative Comic Goes on Social Media and….” Christian covers show business at Hollywood in Toto and does an excellent job in the RCI column that belongs in this series.