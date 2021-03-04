https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/04/she-so-mad-aoc-rages-at-conservative-democrats-huh-for-not-turning-america-into-socialist-sht-hole-and-lol/

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yelling at ‘Conservative Democrats’.

Huh.

We didn’t know there was such a thing.

To be honest we think she’s angry at traditional Democrats who aren’t caving to her plans of a Socialist utopia that will ultimately destroy our country and plunge us into unheard-of poverty and destruction because as far as we know there is no such thing as a conservative Democrat.

She mad though:

Conservative Dems have fought so the Biden admin sends fewer & less generous relief checks than the Trump admin did. It’s a move that makes little-to-no political or economic sense, and targets an element of relief that is most tangibly felt by everyday people. An own-goal. https://t.co/n6j2eEBKXx — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2021

It’s like she doesn’t understand Biden is a part of all of this and trust us, the guy is not a Conservative Democrat. He’s an establishment guy.

Think swamp.

She continued:

We have a responsibility to show people in this country what a Democratic majority can do for working people. That means more generous relief checks, $15 min wage, ending the filibuster to protect our democracy. It’s a once-in-generation shot, and we need to legislate like it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2021

Democrat majority, not Socialist Democrat majority, Sandy.

The actual crisis is how entire generations are sunk w/inhumane levels of student debt, low incomes, high rent, no guarantee of healthcare & little action on climate change which creates a situation where feeling stable enough to have a kid can feel more like a luxury than a norm https://t.co/zwHDN288GG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2021

She was really rolling, right?

Look out, Democrats … AOC is shaking her fist at you.

Now u mad at democrats lol. Also they are moderate. You are just mad that progressives do not get their childish way. — Marcus (@MarcusWooley2) March 4, 2021

So much for that effort. In a nutshell politicians will always fail Americans. Always. — Ryan Lounsbury (@RyanLounsbury) March 4, 2021

Biden negotiated with Biden and caved under the pressure. “It’s what I do,” he cried. — Gaga’s Other Dog😷 (@andymosley46) March 4, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Powerless.

Awww, the dude is the leader of the free world but his hands are tied.

Really?

This feel like buyer’s remorse to anyone else? Get out the popcorn …

***

