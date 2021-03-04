https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/04/shes-with-it-shes-hip-hillary-clinton-saved-her-best-material-for-mocking-conservatives-who-think-cancel-culture-is-a-serious-problem/

Despite what you can see clearly with your own eyes and hear with your own ears, liberals continue to insist that cancel culture is basically just a right-wing fever dream.

Of course Hillary Clinton wants in on the pile-on, too:

The party of “Freedom Fries” would like you to know that “cancel culture” is a very serious problem. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 4, 2021

She’s with it! She’s hip!

Ok this is pretty good. https://t.co/tC8FD91pTW — Arno Kopecky (@arno_kopecky) March 4, 2021

This is an epic tweet https://t.co/aj4Mxad9qd — 🚩🐶Andrea Of The Anti-Fascist Variety✊🐘🏴 (@PAWGsForBernie) March 4, 2021

Is it, though? Is it really?

Freedom Fries! I had forgotten about those. Thank you for the reminder. 😁 — Howard Walls (@RichmondWalls1) March 4, 2021

Yes. Everyone forgot about Freedom Fries.

You couldn’t think of an example from this decade? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 4, 2021

this is not the point you think it is — trần (@tranhoangcalvin) March 4, 2021

It isn’t?

The point is it’s a reference to something that happened 20 years ago and wasn’t cancel culture lol — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 4, 2021

It definitely wasn’t cancel culture. In fact, it wasn’t even a big thing at all! Liberals brought it up a lot more as a way to make fun of conservatives, but conservatives by and large shook their heads and rolled their eyes over it.

Nice topical reference https://t.co/ZOzWy9kD5w — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 4, 2021

thanks for this nearly 20 year old reference to an inanimate side dish https://t.co/0q73EEYkBV — cc (@cc_fla) March 4, 2021

She’s dunking on something that happened 18 years ago to show how cool and relevant she is https://t.co/aiX7OouFoi — Jason (@LucyGotMad) March 4, 2021

The 2003 GOP will never recover https://t.co/eZGHFWOqDU — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) March 4, 2021

The most recent example of right wing cancel culture she could think of was from 2003 lol https://t.co/m2z6CmE4YK — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) March 4, 2021

You know this is a serious example of cancel culture because it involved *check notes* two Republicans who attempted to implement their agenda in an entire three cafeterias who later called it a lighthearted gesture pic.twitter.com/Oo0peYdY06 — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) March 4, 2021

Another swing and miss from Team “Obama’s Biggest Scandal Was Wearing a Tan Suit” — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) March 4, 2021

At least they’re consistent!

Add it to the long list.

If we’re gonna go back in time, I don’t think this is a game your party will win https://t.co/ZOzWy9kD5w — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 4, 2021

we get it. you don’t want your deplorable husband cancelled. https://t.co/stbfUJxZ59 — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) March 4, 2021

You arrested a guy over a youtube video to cover your ass. Maybe sit this one out. https://t.co/ip0QPupJxV — Lord BT (@back_ttys) March 4, 2021

Seriously, if I’d lost to the guy who lost to JOE BIDEN I would probably just quietly shrink away and STFU. https://t.co/a1fFTPVYE7 — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) March 4, 2021

In other words, maybe Hillary Clinton should just cancel herself before she digs any deeper.

