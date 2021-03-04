https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/04/shes-with-it-shes-hip-hillary-clinton-saved-her-best-material-for-mocking-conservatives-who-think-cancel-culture-is-a-serious-problem/

Despite what you can see clearly with your own eyes and hear with your own ears, liberals continue to insist that cancel culture is basically just a right-wing fever dream.

Of course Hillary Clinton wants in on the pile-on, too:

She’s with it! She’s hip!

Is it, though? Is it really?

Yes. Everyone forgot about Freedom Fries.

It isn’t?

It definitely wasn’t cancel culture. In fact, it wasn’t even a big thing at all! Liberals brought it up a lot more as a way to make fun of conservatives, but conservatives by and large shook their heads and rolled their eyes over it.

At least they’re consistent!

Add it to the long list.

In other words, maybe Hillary Clinton should just cancel herself before she digs any deeper.

