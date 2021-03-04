https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/04/slate-editor-who-condemned-kavanaugh-for-false-sexual-assault-allegations-wants-due-process-for-cuomo/

The Slate editor and left-wing legal analyst who prematurely condemned now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh for the false sexual assault allegations brought against him now wants due process for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment.

In 2018, Dahlia Lithwick wrote an article titled “Fear a Justice Brett Kavanaugh: As his confirmation steamrolls ahead, Americans should be terrified,” arguing that the “criminal proceeding — innocent until proven guilty” was a GOP-created sham and that Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, presented a “damning and plainly credible testimony” and “undeniable narrative” that was ignored.

“With the Senate Judiciary Committee moving on Friday to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate without any further inquiry around Blasey Ford’s damning and plainly credible testimony that Kavanaugh had gleefully and drunkenly sexually assaulted her at a 1982 house party as his buddy Mark Judge watched, it appears as though his rage alone will have been enough to earn him life tenure on the highest court in the land,” Lithwick wrote.

This week, however, as sexual harassment accusations and testimonies from former aides pile up against Cuomo, one accusation even paired with a photo of a reportedly unwanted advance, Lithwick argues, “Maybe It’s a Good Thing Andrew Cuomo Is Still Governor” and that “The Me Too movement should welcome due process.”

“It’s not a terrible thing to allow an independent investigator to gather all the facts and arrive at a formal conclusion before calling for his immediate ouster. To allow a formal fact-finding process to play out is neither a disparagement of his accusers — whose accounts should be taken absolutely seriously — nor a get-out-of-jail-free card for the governor,” Lithwick wrote. “It is merely an acknowledgment of something that should have been clear from the vitally important beginnings of the #MeToo era: There is a difference between having the media surface and report predation, and having something akin to a formal process investigate and determine what occurred and what should be done about it.”

Despite calls for his resignation over his ongoing nursing home COVID-19 death scandal and coverup and now a list of sexual harassment accusations, the governor refused to step down on Wednesday, telling reporters and others tuned in to his press briefing that his leadership was still needed in the state.

“I’m not going to resign. I work for the people of the state of New York. They elected me, and I’m going to serve the people of the state in New York,” the Democrat said. “I’m going to do the job the people of the state elected me to do.”

