We’re sorry but we missed the part of the whole #MeToo movement that said if you were only sexually harassed a little bit you should just deal with it. Guess A.J. Delgado missed that memo as well.

I’m sorry, but as someone who has lived through INTENSE sexual harassment, these allegations are, while certainly entailing inappropriate and concerning conduct that could upset someone, not exactly what rises to the level of “disturbing.” Don’t resign, @andrewcuomo . — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 3, 2021

So apparently Cuomo only sexually harassing those aides a little makes it ok. Or something.

Certainly not ‘disturbing.’

Yeah, this is gross.

Disgusting works too.

And speaking of disgusting, you guys should see some of the tweets agreeing with Delgado …

I could not agree more A.J. And we know why Rs are calling on him to resign, and it’s not cause they care about sexual assault. — Michelle Rodriguez (@mitchie898) March 3, 2021

Republicans only want Cuomo to resign for sexually harassing his aides because he’s a Democrat.

K.

Yeah if they cared about that 45 would’ve been gone a long time ago from office. — Kazuma (@SotenboriStud) March 3, 2021

The ever-present, ‘But Trump’ keeps these sad sacks warm at night.

I agree. These incidents wouldn’t make it into my Top 10. I wouldn’t even remember if these things happened. — Kelly Christine (@BouvLind) March 3, 2021

Well, if their sexual harassment doesn’t make it into ‘Kelly’s’ Top 10 than you know, we should just let them go.

What is WRONG with these people!?

Agreed. And the timing/feeling of it is extremely suspicious – especially with Trump targeting the governor and New York a potential major player in Trump’s future — StrongerTogether (@StandTogetherCA) March 3, 2021

Yes, his sexual harassment is all a plot.

They’re onto them!

I agree as a survivor, it’s getting ridiculous. The Rs are behind all of this. — 🇺🇸Jennifer Juniper🌊🌊🎣 (@nailnana) March 3, 2021

Hey, we told you they were disgusting.

These same people were more than happy to destroy Kavanaugh’s life and family over allegations that completely fell apart but you know, since Cuomo is a Democrat the allegations against him are due to Republicans.

Or something.

We said they were disgusting, not that any of them made any sense.

*shrug*

***

