https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/04/student-in-baltimore-high-school-ranks-near-the-top-half-of-his-class-with-a-0-13-grade-point-average/

This really is a shocking story from Baltimore Fox affiliate WBBF, written by Chris Pabst. It focuses on a high school student whose mother just found out her son, who was supposed to graduate in June, is being sent back to ninth grade. He’s passed three classes in four years of school and has a 0.13 grade point average — which puts him 62nd in his class of 120 students. That means that 58 students have grade point averages lower than that.

Pabst writes:

As we dig deeper into [Tiffany France’s] son’s records, we can see in his first three years at Augusta Fells, he failed 22 classes and was late or absent 272 days. But in those three years, only one teacher requested a parent conference, which France says never happened. No one from the school told France her son was failing and not going to class.

Even though the student failed Algebra I, Spanish I, and English II, he was promoted to Algebra II, Spanish II, and English III. Now that he’s made it through the system for four years, they’re sending him back to ninth grade to start over, as if that’s going to help.

As Christopher Rufo keeps pointing out in his threads on critical race theory, things like the Black Lives Matter for Schools curriculum and antiracist training given to teachers stress that “the nuclear family concept” is a component of whiteness and thus white supremacy. A literal goal of antiracist training is to “disrupt” the nuclear family and move from “white” concepts like individuality to “antiracist” concepts like collectivism and globalism.

Truth.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...