Joe Biden says GOP governors in Texas and Mississippi relaxing pandemic restrictions are engaging in “Neanderthal thinking.” So what does that make Joe Biden as he releases COVID positive migrants into the U.S. interior? And what kind of leader of a nation would do that to their own people? Would Biden have received any votes if he campaigned on welcoming and releasing COVID positive migrants into the U.S. without quarantining them first?

A Noticias Telemundo Investiga report picked up by NBC News tells the stunning tale of the COVID obsessed Biden administration turning loose COVID positive migrants on the nation (excerpt):

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Miriam Izaguirre, a 35-year-old asylum-seeker from Honduras, crossed the Rio Grande at dawn Monday with her young son and turned herself in to the authorities. A few hours later she was released, and the first thing she did was take a rapid test for Covid-19 at the Brownsville bus station. They told her her test came out positive. TRENDING: Judge Orders Election Do-Over after 78% of Mail-in Ballots Proved Fraudulent — Notary Arrested “Right now we were tested for Covid and they separated about eight of us because we were positive,” she told Noticias Telemundo Investiga. “We are waiting right now.” She was waiting to catch a bus to Houston. Other migrant families who also said they had tested positive were waiting to go to other destinations: North Carolina, Maryland and New Jersey. The city of Brownsville administers these rapid tests at the bus station, after migrant families are released by the Border Patrol. A spokesperson for Brownsville confirmed that, since they began doing these tests Jan. 25, 108 migrants have tested positive for Covid-19, which is 6.3 percent of those who took the test. …Several of the asylum-seekers who tested positive told Noticias Telemundo Investiga they were planning to leave Brownsville for their destinations; one of them bought a bus ticket for the journey. Eva Orellana, 29, who is from Honduras and who tested positive, said she was going to take the bus to North Carolina with her 3-year-old daughter. “On the way, we were wearing a mask all the time, gel, washing our hands,” she said. “Really, I don’t feel anything.” …The last few weeks has seen an increase in the number of families who have been allowed to enter the U.S. and continue their quest for asylum, as Noticias Telemundo Investiga has verified.

End excerpt. Please read the complete Noticias Telemundo Investiga report at this link.

Here’s Joe Biden talking to reporters on Wednesday, calling Republican governors ‘neanderthals’:

NEW: President Biden calls Texas and Mississippi decisions to end mask mandates “a big mistake” and criticizes what he views as “Neanderthal thinking” after CDC warned against complacency in the face of emerging coronavirus variants on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Mmdln3gNG6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2021

On Tuesday a horrific car crash in a smuggling corridor in southern California killed over a dozen migrants being smuggled into the country from Mexico. Biden campaigned on reversing President Trump’s immigration and border controls in the name of humanity. Thousands of migrants are answering Biden’s open border invitation. The price in just one month is over a dozen killed, thousands of children trafficked and COVID positive migrants being released into the nation’s interior.

