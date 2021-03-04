https://www.jihadwatch.org/2021/03/sweden-man-who-injured-eight-people-with-an-axe-is-muslim-migrant-from-afghanistan

Refugees welcome! Celebrate diversity! Diversity is our strength! Anyone who suggests that it might be unwise and dangerous to bring large numbers of people in among whom some believe that the native people of the country are infidels who must be warred against and subjugated, let him be anathema! Hate has no place in a multicultural society!

An update on this story. “Axe-Wielding Attacker in Sweden of Afghan Origin, Reports Say,” Sputnik News, March 4, 2021:

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The man accused of stabbing people in the Swedish municipality of Vetlanda is of Afghan origin, media reported on Thursday. Late on Wednesday, a man attacked people with an axe in Vetlanda, leaving eight injured. Three of them sustained serious life-threatening injuries. The victims were hospitalized and the attacker was arrested. According to the Swedish Aftonbladet newspaper, the Afghan-born 22-year-old man arrived in Sweden in 2018 and has since lived in Vetlanda. Swedish police are currently studying whether the stabbing attack had terrorist motives. The attacker is now being monitored by law enforcement authorities, as the crimes he committed were minor….

