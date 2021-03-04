https://www.dailywire.com/news/thank-god-for-andrew-cuomo-a-timeline-of-cnns-adoring-coverage-of-andrew-cuomo

In pursuit of their “higher objective” of unseating former President Donald Trump, the Leftist legacy media vocally rallied behind New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2020, presenting him as the hero of the pandemic, as the supposed ultimate example of leadership when compared to President Trump.

Now that he no longer serves an obvious purpose with a Democrat in the White House, the tide has suddenly turned, with the adoring coverage dying down amid a growing number of sexual assault and harassment allegations — all while the COVID cover-up which contributed to the death of thousands of elderly New Yorkers continues to hang over his administration.

In this “new light,” with information available throughout the past year, the sheer level of propagandizing by the legacy media stands as evidence of their partisanship and disdain for reality, sparking immediate “memory hole” tactics. And none are more guilty of shamelessly building Andrew Cuomo’s false image than his chief media operators, CNN.

Unfortunately for the network, the “internet is forever.” Here is a brief timeline of the adoring coverage Andrew Cuomo received from CNN, despite growing evidence of his failure, all to achieve a political goal.

March 22 – “‘I’m gonna go to work’: How Andrew Cuomo and his press conferences contrast with President Trump”

“Cuomo has been blunt and at times searching, but unerringly forthright, even with unnerving information. He has been open in seeking out the equipment desperately needed by health care providers, like face masks and ventilators. Asked on Friday if the state was headed toward a cash crunch, he answered, ‘Yes.’ When discussing his statewide order requiring workers in nonessential businesses to stay home, Cuomo acknowledged the potential for criticism.”

March 24 – “Everyone needs to see Andrew Cuomo’s inspiring words on the fight against coronavirus”

“That is an elected official standing up and reminding us that we’ve been in bad situations before and the way we’ve always persevered is by sticking together, remember that we all have a lot more in common than we have that differentiates us. That only by understanding we are all in this together — healthy, sick, old, young, health care worker, politician, whatever, will we get through it. That there is always a light at the end of the tunnel even if we can’t always see it. And that getting there won’t be easy, but we will get there.

That is leadership. That is empathy in action. That is what we need.”

March 24 – “Cuomo takes shot at brother: You’ve got hands like bananas”

“CNN’s Chris Cuomo and his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, take playful shots at each other at the end of a discussion on the effort in New York state to combat coronavirus.”

March 25 – “Thank God for Andrew Cuomo”

“In the midst of a pandemic, Americans need real leadership — and the New York governor has risen to the occasion. In the face of a feckless, reckless president spreading disinformation by the day, Cuomo has stepped up, using his platform to share accurate public health information and demand action.”

Note: March 25 was the day Andrew Cuomo introduced the nursing home mandate which forced COVID-19 positive patients back into nursing homes.

March 28 – “The surprising rise of Andrew Cuomo”

“New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus pandemic press conferences have become must see television. Democrats have been praising them, and some have even floated him as a 2020 presidential contender.”

March 31 – “Andrew Cuomo said he’ll never run for president. That’s a mistake.”

“But the reality — and trust me, someone who has been in and around politics for as long as Andrew Cuomo knows this — is that a) he is getting extremely high marks not just in New York but nationally for his take-the-bull-by-the-horns approach to the crisis and b) the fight against coronavirus will be the defining moment in not only his governorship but his political career to date.”

March 31 – “Andrew Cuomo to Chris: You’re the meatball of the family”

“CNN’s Chris Cuomo and his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took turns poking fun of each other after a discussion about the coronavirus efforts in New York.”

April 3 – “10 leaders who mattered most on coronavirus response this week”

“[Ranked at Number 1] Andrew Cuomo: The governor of New York continues to be, for much of the country, the face of the government response to coronavirus. His daily news conferences have become must-see TV and he is now having to dodge questions about running for president. His televised back-and-forth with his younger brother — CNN’s Chris Cuomo (more on him below) — has softened some of his sharpest edges, too.”

May 1 – “Andrew Cuomo may be the single most popular politician in America right now”

“Cuomo’s poll numbers have far less to do with Trump and far more to do with the governor’s everywhere-all-the-time approach to dealing with the coronavirus crisis. Cuomo’s daily press briefings on the state of the state’s fight against the virus have become must-see TV — as Cuomo ranges from stern father to loving counselor to frank friend and back. He has also benefited from radical transparency about what he knows and doesn’t know about the state’s fight against the coronavirus. And from his naturally micromanaging style.”

May 6 – “Chris Cuomo pokes fun at Andrew Cuomo’s newfound celebrity”

“CNN’s Chris Cuomo pokes fun at his brother’s, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), celebrity and raised profile during the coronavirus pandemic.”

May 7 – “Trump’s incompetence makes Andrew Cuomo’s performance look better than it is”

“When compared to Trump, Cuomo certainly does appear to be ‘doing it all’ for the city and state of New York. And as a leader who has the courage to take responsibility and the blame for the ramifications of shutting down the state, he is a vastly better leader compared to a feckless President who refuses to take any responsibility for the extensive loss of life occurring under his watch.

But that’s the problem with putting an incompetent reality TV host in the White House: After four years of gross incompetence and blatant ineptitude, we’ve come to simply be grateful for any kind of consistent and capable leadership we do receive, instead of demanding the kind of leadership we deserve.”

May 21 – “Chris Cuomo teases brother Andrew Cuomo with giant test swab”

“CNN’s Chris Cuomo jokes with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, about the size of his nose. On May 17, the governor was tested for Covid-19 on live television to encourage others to get tested.”

July 15 – “Andrew Cuomo’s nutty and smug Covid poster”

“Ironically, it was Cuomo himself, and his confident, just-the-facts daily briefings that helped soothe jagged nerves and steer New York through the worst of the crisis. That high standard of public leadership is what we have a right to expect now — not cute quirkiness, chest-thumping or insider humor from a self-satisfied politician.”

Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

