The Democrat & Chronicle, a New York state newspaper which is owned by USA Today, has called upon New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign in a recent piece written by the paper’s editorial board.

The piece comes as the Governor faces a series of scandals. On one front, the governor has been accused of covering up coronavirus deaths in nursing homes due to worries that it could have helped the Trump campaign win the 2020 presidential election. On another, Cuomo has been accused of sexually harassing three women while serving as Governor, two of whom were former aides of his.

“It is best for New Yorkers — for good governance and for the dignity of women everywhere — that Gov. Andrew Cuomo resign,” the article reads. “We believe he can no longer lead state government in Albany.”

The piece entirely focused around the various sexual harassment allegations made against the Governor and did not mention the nursing home coronavirus deaths coverup.

The editorial discusses the cases of two of the three accusers beginning with Charlotte Bennett, “who complained to superiors after the governor expressed untoward interest in her sex life and her history as a survivor of sexual violence.” The piece notes that “[after] speaking up, Bennett was transferred to a distant part of state government.”

Bennett, 25, has since accused the Governor of “grooming her” for sex and has alleged that his actions had “derailed” her career.

The article goes on to explain the case of Anna Ruch who “says that Cuomo touched her and asked to kiss her.” The allegations of such physical contact appear to be supported by photographic evidence.

A third woman has accused Governor Cuomo of unwanted touching and sexual attention, saying he placed his hands on her face and asked if he could kiss her at her friend’s wedding. A friend took a series of pictures of the incident as it occurred. https://t.co/bgvzBK4vK0 pic.twitter.com/hXvgTvSntQ — Evan Hill (@evanchill) March 2, 2021

“Our state needs a new leader who, undistracted by scandal, can protect New Yorkers’ lives during the pandemic, right the state’s economic ship and do much more to advance protections for women on the job and in society at large.

“Fortunately, Cuomo’s successor, should he do the right thing, would be Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. She would become the state’s first female governor, and her personality and priorities would be a welcome respite in these calamitous times,” the article finishes.



