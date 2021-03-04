https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-lefts-attack-on-the-nuclear-family-echoes-language-of-ccp-morgan-zegers_3720443.html

The left’s attack on the nuclear family and the collectivist mindset that is growing in the United States echoes narratives from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), says Morgan Zegers, founder of Young Americans Against Socialism.

“The left’s attack on the nuclear family … all goes into that growing support for socialism, that collectivist mindset that we’re seeing in America,” Zegers told The Epoch Times’ “Crossroads” at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, last week.

Young Americans Against Socialism is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to exposing socialism’s failures by creating viral educational videos for social media.

Zegers said she has grown increasingly concerned by the language used at socialist conventions that focus on the topics of the family unit and pregnancies.

“If you look at what happens at socialist conventions, they discuss how they have to get rid of the American nuclear family structure to implement socialism—it’s more easy,” she said. “What they specifically talk about is how pregnancy is a tool of oppression, and that they need to free women from being ‘baby making machines.’”

“We recently saw communist China use that exact language, and so it’s very concerning for me,” Zegers added.

Under communism the family unit is an obstacle to human liberation. Classical communism regards economic factors as key in determining the formation of familial relationships, and it requires the private family unit to be revolutionized into a form of public ownership.

The “liberation of mankind” sits at the heart of communist ideology. Communist thought holds that oppression is not merely economic or social, but ingrained in the very culture of a society. For communists, “liberation” means the destruction of cultural norms “imposed” by traditional social morality. In their view, the patriarchy of the traditional family structure oppresses women, and traditional sexual morality represses human nature.

“They say that they’re empowering us, but in the end, they’re really just trying to create that collectivist mindset, so that’s what we have to fight against,” Zegers said.

Zegers said that in particular, language from the left and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) initiative feeds into this narrative.

“We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable,” BLM’s official website once stated, according to the Mises Institute.

That post now appears to have been deleted.

“At that convention that I was discussing earlier, they talked about how they want to replace the nuclear family with a more surrogacy style program put on by the government, so women won’t be oppressed by having to bear their own children. If you’ve read ‘The Giver’—that dystopian novel—it’s literally that,” Zegers said. “Black Lives Matter has said they want to use the community raising to raise children instead of the family, so if you connect the dots, it’s quite concerning.”

Zegers added: “It’s really taken a 180, and gone from women’s empowerment and supporting women and not making us only housewives. It’s done a complete way of saying, actually, reject all aspects that make you a woman.”

