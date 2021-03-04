https://hannity.com/media-room/the-new-deplorable-bidens-neanderthal-comment-compared-to-hillarys-epic-election-gaffe/

‘I’M SORRY’: Biden Bows to Pressure, Apologizes for Previous Comments on Segregationists

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.08.19

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden publicly apologized over the weekend; saying he was “sorry” after he praised his willingness to work with segregationist lawmakers during his time in the United States Senate.

“Former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday apologized for recent comments about working with segregationist senators in his early days in the U.S. Senate, saying he understands now his remarks could have been offensive to some,” reports the Associated Press.

“Was I wrong a few weeks ago?” Biden asked a crowd of supporters in South Carolina. “Yes, I was. I regret it, and I’m sorry for any of the pain of misconception that caused anybody.”

“I’m flawed and imperfect like everyone else. I’ve made the best decisions that I could at the moment they had to be made,” Biden said. “If the choice is between doing nothing and acting, I’ve chosen to act.”

“I’m going to let my record stand for itself and not be distorted or smeared,” he added.

Biden’s political stance on race relations were thrust into the national spotlight after last month’s Democratic debates.

Senator Kamala Harris is quickly capitalizing off last month’s Democratic debate, with new data showing the California lawmaker is now in a virtual tie with former Vice President and frontrunner Joe Biden.

“Sen. Kamala Harris of California has catapulted into a virtual tie with former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination — and she’s made significant inroads with black voters — following her widely praised debate performance last week, a new national poll released Tuesday showed,” reports NBC News.

“The latest Quinnipiac University poll of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters showed Biden with 22 percent support and Harris with 20 percent — a double-digit jump for her since the university’s previous poll last month,” adds the survey.

President Trump weighed-in last Tuesday on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary; saying the “Crew” looks “easier to debate” than his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton.

“As most people are aware, according to the Polls, I won EVERY debate, including the three with Crooked Hillary Clinton, despite the fact that in the first debate, they modulated the sound on me, and got caught. This crew looks somewhat easier than Crooked, but you never know?” posted the Commander-in-Chief on social media.

