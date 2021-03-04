https://politicrossing.com/the-simple-explanation-for-radical-joe/

In the recently released movie, News of the World, Tom Hanks plays a former Civil War captain for a Texas regiment who now makes his living by going from town to town reading newspapers to audiences. The town folk of that era were essentially isolated from what was happening in the rest of the country and the rest of the world. If that sounds familiar, today’s mainstream media readers – liberals – are in the same boat.

Fed a constant diet of leftist propaganda, and excluded from what’s occurring, most of them, sadly, have no clue as to what’s going on in the U.S. or around the world. Most have no idea about Biden’s outrageous blunders in the Middle East that are already heading us towards a new war in Syria.

Most have no idea how Biden enabled China to inexorably diminish U.S. power and influence while enhancing their own. Too many have zero understanding of how Biden’s dalliance with Iran threatens the world.

Life Without a Clue

Liberals have no clue as to the Biden crime family’s vast and blatant offenses against America. Many have no knowledge of Hunter Biden’s continuing nefarious activities with Ukraine, Russia, and elsewhere. Some still have only a scattershot understanding of the sexually aggressive behavior and utter mismanagement of Governor Andrew Cuomo, although, thankfully his deeds are finally catching up to him, and he is in deep doo-doo.

Too many liberals have no idea that Joe Biden’s picks for various cabinet posts and other top positions are precarious at best, and that the credentials of the people he has nominated are highly questionable, even among Democrat congressional representatives and senators.

Only when you visit any news site on the internet, other than those dominated by “progressive Leftists,” you see that Joe Biden, or more specifically, his handlers, are making a mess domestically and internationally. One shudders to think what will happen if he and his utterly incompetent vice president remain in office for another terrifying 46 months.

The “Woke” are Brainwashed

A recent poll of Democrats proves to be illuminating. When asked what their number one concern is, unquestionably it is “Trump voters.” In other words, despite all the vital events occurring here and abroad, the Leftist media machine has so utterly brainwashed their readership that these poor souls believe that somehow someway, Trump voters are the biggest problem confronting the country, followed by white nationalism, and systemic racism.

Those of us on the right are only mildly shocked. Shocked, yes, because the poll signifies how utterly brainwashed Democrats are. Only “mildly shocked” because we already understand that this group has been brainwashed for eons. It is not entirely surprising that Trump voters, continually demonized over weeks and months and even years, are now seen as the nation’s number one concern.

In 2021, for such an intellectual and informational chasm to exist is something for sociologists to study for years to come. How, in a world with the greatest information delivery machine that humankind has ever known – the Internet – can half of the populace be so utterly ignorant? The answer, seemingly, is that an “Information Iron Curtain” has descended upon them.

The Information Iron Curtain

Although they are free to click on alternative news sites and gain perspectives that cannot otherwise be gleaned from the sites they patronize each day, they do not make the attempt. The irony is that they are seconds away from gaining some semblance of objectivity.

Those on the right have no choice but to be exposed to the news and views of the Left all day long, every day, because the mainstream media dominates discourse in our society. We know what liberals are being told, and we know what conservatives are being told.

By contrast, liberals have no idea about conservatives, what they read and think, because the news that liberals acquire about conservatives arrives through the stringent filter of the mainstream media. And the mainstream media has no intention, ever, of offering a balanced perspective.

So Confident, So Wrong

In a world dominated by sound bites, too many on the left listen for only the first couple seconds of a broadcast, read only the headlines or the captions in a news article, and converse only with one another. They arrogantly proceed throughout their day confident in the knowledge that they know exactly what’s going on. As such, they “know” that Trump voters and their views are evil and need to be purged.

George Orwell called it accurately in 1984 when he described how newspeak – propagandistic verbiage characterized by circumlocution, euphemism, and the inversion of customary meanings – dominated public discourse.

Fortunately, for now, newspeak only dominates among the people who won’t look any further. For the rest of us, we will continue to read multiple sources, ferret out what’s actually happening, separate the wheat from the chaff, and ignore stories that rely on anonymous sources and alleged spokespersons to strive to learn what is true.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

