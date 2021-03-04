https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/virtual-book-burning-continues-ebay-bans-listings-offensive-dr-seuss-books/

Online action site eBay has banned users from selling copies of the Dr. Seuss books that the left found “problematic.”

The company is now messaging users saying that their listings have been removed because it didn’t follow the “Offensive Material Policy.”

Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced this week that they are discontinuing six of the author’s books that crazy liberal activists have been complaining about, including If I Ran the Zoo and And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street.

“Listings that promote or glorify hatred, violence, or discrimination aren’t allowed,” the message said.

Under a heading about “what activity didn’t follow the policy,” eBay explained that “Dr. Seuss Enterprises has stopped publication of this book due to negative portrayal of some ethnicities.”

“As a courtesy, we have ended your item and refunded your selling fees, and as long as you do not relist the item, there will be no negative impact to your account,” the message continued.

If outdated political ideas are now banned, the list of books eBay refuses to list will be miles long.

The attack on Seuss heated up last week when a Virginia school district banned reading Dr. Seuss during Read Across America Day — a day celebrating the children’s author’s work.

The uproar was caused by a far-left group called Learning for Justice — an Southern Poverty Law Center affiliate.

The group cited a study from St. Catherine University that claims Dr. Seuss’s children’s books are rife with “orientalism, anti-blackness, and white supremacy.”

“Of the 2,240 (identified) human characters, there are 45 of color representing two percent of the total number of human characters,” the study reads. Of the 45 characters of color, 43 “exhibited behaviors and appearances that align with harmful and stereotypical Orientalist tropes.”

