A third Republican governor responded to President Joe Biden’s claim Wednesday that the governors of Texas and Mississippi were “Neanderthal” thinkers for reopening their states.

“If making data-driven decisions to reopen, loving freedom, and trying to get back to normal is what a Neanderthal would do, then well, I guess you can count me as one,” Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte wrote on Twitter.

“I think it’s a big mistake,” Biden said in a response to a question about the two states. He later added, “The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the mean time everything’s fine, take off your mask,” Biden continued. “Forget it. It’s still matters. … And it’s critical, critical, critical, critical that they follow the science. Wash your hands, hot water, do it frequently. Wear a mask and stay socially distance. And I know you all know that, I wish the heck some of our elected officials knew it.”

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves was the first to respond to Biden’s remark, writing on Twitter: “President Biden said allowing Mississippians to decide how to protect themselves is ‘Neanderthal thinking.’”

“Mississippians don’t need handlers,” Reeves said. “As numbers drop, they can assess their choices and listen to experts. I guess I just think we should trust Americans, not insult them.”

Renae Eze, press secretary for Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, responded to Biden’s remarks in a statement to The Daily Wire.

“The Governor was clear in telling Texans that COVID hasn’t ended, and that all Texans should follow medical advice and safe practices to continue containing COVID,” Abbott’s office said. “The fact is, Texas now has the tools and knowledge to combat COVID while also allowing Texans and small businesses to make their own decisions.”

“It is clear from the recoveries, the vaccinations, the reduced hospitalizations, and the safe practices that Texans are using, that state mandates are no longer needed,” the statement added. “We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans. The Governor’s focus has been, and always will be, protecting the lives and livelihoods of Texans.”

Abbott later took a direct shot at Biden in response to recent news reports that the Biden administration had allegedly released some asylum-seekers into the U.S. who, after being released, tested for positive for the coronavirus.

“The Biden Administration is recklessly releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities,” Abbott tweeted. “The Biden Admin. must IMMEDIATELY end this callous act that exposes Texans & Americans to COVID.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) fired back at Biden, mockingly calling him “Uniter-in-chief,” while tweeting out a GIF of a Neanderthal.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) also took a shot at Biden, writing on Twitter: “Freedom of choice for Americans: ‘Neanderthal thinking.’ Opening borders to illegal immigrants with COVID: ‘compassion.’”

