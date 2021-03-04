https://www.theblaze.com/news/tiger-woods-did-not-remember-driving

Golf legend Tiger Woods reportedly told Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies that he could not remember driving before the near-fatal accident and wasn’t even sure how the crash happened.

What are the details?

According to a Wednesday report from

USA Today, which cited a police affidavit, Woods was unconscious when they discovered him trapped inside an SUV during the late February accident.

The affidavit, according to the outlet, was in a search warrant used to obtain the “black box” of the vehicle.

A portion of the affidavit stated, “The deputies asked [Woods] how the collision occurred. Driver said he did not know and did not even remember driving. … Driver was treated for his injuries at the hospital and was asked there again how the collision occurred. He repeated that he did not know and did not remember driving.”

USA Today reported that “[d]ata from the car Woods was driving ‘constitutes evidence that tends to show the commission of a felony or misdemeanor offense’ according to the form filled out to obtain the search warrant.”

According to a Thursday report from

TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles County sheriff got a search warrant to seize the vehicle’s black box because a judge reportedly believed there was probable cause to believe a crime could have been committed.

“[L]aw enforcement sources say the possible offense is misdemeanor reckless driving,” the outlet reported.

“Multiple law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the search warrant prepared by the Sheriff’s Dept. outlined details of the crash that left Tiger badly injured. Some of the items go to the heart of the warrant — establishing probable cause — the fact that there were no skid marks, the objects struck by the SUV before it came to rest, the fact that it was a single-vehicle crash, Tiger’s horrendous injuries, as well as damage to the vehicle and apparent excessive speed.”

No specific crime is listed

TMZ reports that the words “reckless driving” are not mentioned in the warrant, and sources report that no specific crime is listed in the warrant.

“Nevertheless, a judge is prohibited from signing a search warrant unless there’s probable cause of a crime,” the outlet notes.

Woods remains in Cedars-Sinai Hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, “The investigators in the incident, or in the collision, they did a search warrant to seize in essence the black box of the vehicle. And that’s all it is. And they’re going to go through it and see if they can find out what was the performance of the vehicle, what was happening at the time of impact. And with that, they’ll have more information they can attribute the cause of the accident. And that’s all it is, and we’ll leave it at that, OK?”

