Actor Tim Allen said he “kind of liked” that former President Donald Trump “pissed people off.”

Allen, popular for his roles as a jocular dad in the sitcoms “Home Improvement” and “Last Man Standing,” commented on Trump’s appeal during an interview on the podcast “WTF with Marc Maron.” A conversation on Allen’s financially conservative views led into the actor’s views on the 2016 election.

“Once I started making money, I had the silent partner that took almost half of my money and never gave me anything for it, and that was the taxes. Never liked taxes,” Allen said. “Whoever takes the taxes and never tells me what they do with them. I’m a fiscal conservative person with money.”

“I work pretty hard for this stuff and I accomplished a lot. I was handicapped by my own errors – that’s all my fault, I get that. But I had this silent partner. Never liked taxes,” he added. “Never liked what they do with taxes and the bulls***, both sides. It’s not their money.”

Allen went on to say that he refuses to participate in the “we culture” of enforced conformity to certain views or lifestyles.

“I literally don’t preach anything,” Allen said. “What I’ve done is I’ve just not joined into, as I call it, the ‘we culture.’ I’m not telling anybody else how to live. I don’t like that, ‘we should do this’ or ‘we should do that.’”

The actor said he began to like Trump because so many with a “we culture” attitude were offended by him.

“Once I realized the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that. So it was fun to just not say anything,” Allen said, adding that he “didn’t join in the lynching crowd.”

“I even know the Clintons and Bill Clinton has been a very genuinely nice guy to me,” Allen said. The actor said he sent Christmas gifts to the White House when Bill Clinton was president, and continued the practice with former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

“I just didn’t think that Hillary should’ve been president, so it’s like in the election you just go the other direction. And I said there’s nothing personal about it. If you don’t like it then wait til the next election,” Allen said.

Allen has long been a critic of political correctness. In November 2019, Allen appeared on “The View” and criticized what “PC culture” has done for his industry and comedy. He lamented that he now has to qualify some of his jokes in front of audiences.

“What I got to do sometimes is explain — which I hate — in big arenas, that this is a ‘thought police’ thing, and I do not like it,” said Allen. “But [I say] ‘when I use these words, this is my intent behind those words. So as long as you understand my intent … ’”

“I still get people [saying], ‘Well, just don’t say it,’” he added, imitating his critics. “And I say I’m not going to do that.”

