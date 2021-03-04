https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/04/totally-not-an-awful-precedent-ebay-spox-confirms-that-sellers-will-no-longer-be-allowed-to-list-any-of-the-six-offensive-dr-seuss-books/

Earlier today, we told you about how eBay appeared to be preventing users from listing any of the six “problematic” Dr. Seuss books for auction.

Tweeter @neontaster devoted quite a bit of time and energy to trying to figure out exactly what was going on.

Well, now at last we know for certain what eBay’s doing:

More from the Washington Examiner:

A spokeswoman for the website told the Washington Examiner on Thursday that it would no longer be allowing sellers to list six books that have been deemed by Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the company that preserves Theodor Seuss “Ted” Geisel’s legacy, as containing racially insensitive imagery.

“At eBay, we have a strict policy against hate and discrimination to ensure our platform remains a safe, trusted and inclusive environment for our global community of buyers and sellers,” eBay Corporate Communications Specialist Parmita Choudhury said. “We’re currently sweeping our marketplace to remove these items. It can take some time to review all existing listings and provide education to impacted users. We’re also monitoring the newly published list to be reviewed.”

Choudhury also directed the Washington Examiner to refer to the company’s offensive material policy.

So they’re pulling a Twitter, basically.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...