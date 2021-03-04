https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-hits-out-at-wall-street-journal-editorial-board-after-they-urge-gop-to-leave-him-behind

Former President Donald Trump fired back at the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, issuing a statement saying the editorial board has “lost great credibility” after they published a piece asking, “If he was so great politically for the GOP, why is the party now out of power?”

What are the details?

In an editorial printed Monday, the board wrote that “as long as Republicans focus on the grievances of the Trump past, they won’t be a governing majority,” lambasting the former president while chiding, “if 2020 was so fabulous, why are Republicans shut out of power up and down Pennsylvania Avenue?”

The Journal pointed to Trump losing to President Joe Biden by 7 million votes and blamed the former president for Republicans losing in January’s Georgia Senate runoff races — which handed Democrats control of the upper chamber.

Trump wrote in response:

“The Wall Street Journal editorial page continues, knowingly, to fight for globalist policies such as bad trade deals, open borders, and endless wars that favor other countries and sell out our great American workers, and they fight for RINOS that have so badly hurt the Republican Party. That’s where they are and that’s where they will always be. Fortunately, nobody cares much about The Wall Street Journal editorial anymore. They have lost great credibility.”

He went on to blame “Georgia Republican leadership and Governor [Brian] Kemp (R)” in what he called “a rigged election,” along with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the Senate flipping blue.

The Hill noted that “Many Republicans believe Trump’s claims suppressed the GOP vote in rural Georgia, where some voters didn’t think their ballots would count, and in the Atlanta suburbs, where right-leaning independents were turned off by the GOP infighting and claims about a conspiracy.”

Anything else?

Thursday evening, the WSJ editorial board wrote another piece in response, hitting out at Trump again.

“For someone who says we don’t matter, he sure spends a lot of time reading and responding to us,” they said of the former president, adding, “thanks for the attention.”

The paper stood by its original piece, doubling down and writing:

Losing to Joe Biden of all people, and by 7.1 million votes as an incumbent President, must be painful. Counseling could be in order. Any good analyst will explain that the first step toward recovery is to accept reality. The same applies to Republican voters who want to win back Congress in 2022 and the White House in 2024.

