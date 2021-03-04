https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-giuliani-served-in-civil-rights-lawsuit-over-capitol-riot

Former President Donald Trump and his longtime lawyer Rudy Giuliani have been served in a civil rights lawsuit that claims Trump conspired with Giuliani and far-right extremist groups in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election.

Lawyers for Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MI), who serves as chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, and the NAACP delivered the lawsuit to the former president at Mar-a-Lago, The Daily Beast reported Wednesday. Giuliani’s lawyer, Joseph D. Sibley, accepted the papers on behalf of the former mayor of New York.

“The Defendants conspired to prevent, by force, intimidation and threats, the Plaintiff, as a Member of Congress, from discharging his official duties to approve the count of votes cast by members of the Electoral College following the presidential election,” the lawsuit alleges. The suit also accuses Trump and Giuliani of acting “in concert to incite and then carry out a riot at the Capitol” that “created grave danger of harm” to Thompson and other lawmakers in the Capitol.

The suit goes on to say Trump “solicited the support of, and endorsed the belligerent and violent actions of, organizations such as the Proud Boys that expressed support of his reelection.”

Trump in January was impeached by the House for inciting a riot. The article of impeachment said “On January 6, 2021, pursuant to the 12th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, the Vice President of the United States, the House of Representatives, and the Senate met at the United States Capitol for a Joint Session of Congress to count the votes of the Electoral College. In the months preceding the Joint Session, President Trump repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the Presidential election results were the product of widespread fraud and should not be accepted by the American people or certified by State or Federal officials.” The article continued:

Shortly before the Joint Session commenced, President Trump, addressed a crowd at the Ellipse in Washington, DC. There, he reiterated false claims that “we won this election, and we won it by a landslide.” He also willfully made statements that, in context, encour6 aged—and foreseeably resulted in—lawless action at the Capitol, such as: “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Thus incited by President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed, in an attempt to, among other objectives, interfere with the Joint Session’s solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election, unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President, and Congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts.

On Jan. 6, thousands of Trump supporters — many wearing “Make America Great Again” hats, some decked out in camo attire, others carrying Confederate flags — gathered on the Ellipse, a patch of the National Mall between the Washington Monument and the White House. The crowd roared when Giuliani took the stage about 10 a.m. The former New York City mayor whipped the crowd into a frenzy when he said he was “willing to stake my reputation” that election fraud handed the 2020 election to Biden.

“And if we’re wrong, we will be made fools of,” Giuliani said. “But if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail. So let’s have trial by combat.”

Trump later appeared, claiming that the “emboldened radical left Democrats” and the media have conspired against him. He declared, “We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede. Our country is had enough. We will not take it anymore, and that’s what this is all about.”

Trump said he lost the election because of an “explosion of bulls***.” The crowd responded by chanting, “Bulls***!”

Trump also pointed toward the Capitol down Constitution Avenue, saying: “After this, we’re going to walk down there, and I’ll be there with you, we’re going to walk down … to the Capitol and we are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”

