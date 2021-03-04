https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/trump-says-buy-goya-foods-new-calls-boycott/

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Former President Donald Trump encouraged Americans to buy Goya Foods products after the company faced new calls for a boycott over remarks made by its chief executive at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida over the weekend.

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue described Trump as “the actual president of the United States,” sparking a new wave of calls on social media to cancel the brand.

“This man is great – real courage. Buy Goya Foods. Thank you, Robert,” Trump wrote in marker over a printout of an article about the boycott calls.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

