After Election Day 2020, which political party controlled the Senate was yet to be decided. Two races in Georgia went in to runoffs with Republicans holding 50 seats and Democrats controlling 48.

Republicans needed to win just one of the runoffs for full control. They lost both.

The two races, decided on Jan. 5, came after two solid months of former President Trump charging that fraud and voting irregularities cost him the election.

But Trump on Thursday sought to explain the losses.

“To set the record straight, there were two reasons the Senate races were lost in Georgia,” Trump said in a statement through his Save America group. “First, Republicans did not turn out to vote because they were so angry and disappointed with Georgia Republican leadership and Governor [Brian] Kemp for failing to stand up to Stacey Abrams and the disastrous Consent Decree that virtually eliminated signature verification requirements across the state (and much worse), and was not approved by the State Legislature as required by the Constitution – having a major impact on the result, a rigged election.

“Second, Senator Mitch McConnell’s refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad. This latter point was used against our Senators and the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats who bought the Georgia election — and McConnell let them do it!”

The former president also blamed “ineffective TV ads” as a reason the GOP failed to hold onto the two Georgia seats.

“Even more stupidly, the National Republican Senatorial Committee spent millions of dollars on ineffective TV ads starring Mitch McConnell, the most unpopular politician in the country, who only won in Kentucky because President Trump endorsed him. He would have lost badly without this endorsement,” he said.

Trump also took aim at a conservative newspaper, saying it has lost “great credibility.”

“The Wall Street Journal editorial page continues, knowingly, to fight for globalist policies such as bad trade deals, open borders, and endless wars that favor other countries and sell out our great American workers, and they fight for RINOS that have so badly hurt the Republican Party,” Trump said. “That’s where they are and that’s where they will always be. Fortunately, nobody cares much about The Wall Street Journal editorial anymore. They have lost great credibility.”

