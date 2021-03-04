https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/trump-state-department-appointee-arrested-connection-capitol-hill-riots?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The FBI has arrested a suspect in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot who is a former State Department aide appointed by President Trump.

The agency has identified the suspect as Frederico Klein and said he was taken into custody Thursday in Virginia, according to Politico.

Klein, 42, was charged with unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon, originally reported by

Federal investigators said they saw videos of Klein at the riot resisting officers and assaulting one with a stolen riot shield, as reported by The New York Times.

Klein originally worked for the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and was later hired at the State Department.

The FBI believes that at the time of the riots, Klein was still an employee at the State Department and was in possession of a “Top secret security clearance,” according to the Times.

The FBI received a tip referencing Klein’s Facebook account and purportedly had testimony stating Klein was at the Capitol.

In a call to POLITICO, Klein’s mother confirmed that he was indeed at the Capitol hill riots.

“As far as I know, he was on the Mall,” Cecilia Klein told POLITICO.

So far, more than 300 people have been arrested for their involvement in the Capitol Hill riots.

