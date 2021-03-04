https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/us-employers-added-379000-jobs-february-unemployment-rate-drops-62-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

U.S. employers added 379,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate fell to 6.2%, according to Labor Department report released Friday.

Economist attributed the improved numbers to lower COVID numbers, as more Americans continue to get vaccinated.

The increased number of jobs in February was the most in four months, according to NPR.

