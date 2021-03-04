https://hannity.com/media-room/uh-oh-aoc-rips-moderate-dems-for-sending-less-generous-relief-checks-to-americans/

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called-out members of her own party this week for sending “fewer and less generous relief checks” to working-class Americans during the CoVID pandemic.

“Conservative Dems have fought so the Biden admin sends fewer & less generous relief checks than the Trump admin did. It’s a move that makes little-to-no political or economic sense, and targets an element of relief that is most tangibly felt by everyday people. An own-goal,” posted AOC.

Conservative Dems have fought so the Biden admin sends fewer & less generous relief checks than the Trump admin did. It’s a move that makes little-to-no political or economic sense, and targets an element of relief that is most tangibly felt by everyday people. An own-goal. https://t.co/n6j2eEBKXx — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2021

We have a responsibility to show people in this country what a Democratic majority can do for working people. That means more generous relief checks, $15 min wage, ending the filibuster to protect our democracy. It’s a once-in-generation shot, and we need to legislate like it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2021

The actual crisis is how entire generations are sunk w/inhumane levels of student debt, low incomes, high rent, no guarantee of healthcare & little action on climate change which creates a situation where feeling stable enough to have a kid can feel more like a luxury than a norm https://t.co/zwHDN288GG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2021

“The actual crisis is how entire generations are sunk w/inhumane levels of student debt, low incomes, high rent, no guarantee of healthcare & little action on climate change which creates a situation where feeling stable enough to have a kid can feel more like a luxury than a norm,” she added.

