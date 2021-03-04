https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/04/vanity-fair-republican-governors-duking-it-out-to-see-who-can-kill-more-people-with-covid-19/

As Twitchy reported this week, the Republican governors of Texas and Mississippi announced that their states would be reopening, allowing businesses to operate at full capacity and dropping mask mandates. There’s been plenty of snark from liberals like Michael Moore and Keith Olbermann, who suggested that the United States not waste the COVID-19 vaccine on Texans.

Vanity Fair published this Wednesday, before Thursday’s announcement by Connecticut’s Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont that he was lifting all capacity limits on everything from restaurants to churches, so they were safe to say that it was Republican governors who had the “bold plan” to kill another 500,000 Americans.

Texas and Mississippi are apparently duking it out to see who can kill more people with COVID-19 https://t.co/RbBE3iLXUr — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 3, 2021

“Texas and Mississippi’s elected officials are duking it out for the country’s biggest dumbass.” Bess Levin writes:

… as you may have heard, new and extremely contagious variants of COVID-19 have been spreading throughout the country, threatening to undo, per CDC director Rochelle Walensky, “the hard-earned ground we have gained.” In other words, Abbott and Reeves are dumbasses who would rather score political points with the anti-mask, anti-science brigade than avoid extending the pandemic (and the country’s death toll) for who knows how long. … It’s almost as though the GOP is the party of mass death (plus deranged conspiracy theories and attempted coups, can’t forget that).

Rochelle Walensky? Isn’t she the woman whom the Democratic White House threw under the bus after she said teachers didn’t require vaccinations to return to the classroom? She learned to keep her mouth shut pretty quickly, never mind the science.

But enough about the science … which Republican governor will win the race to kill the most people?

NY already won that trophy. — John Rhodes (@jkrhodes0719) March 4, 2021

No, I’m sure Cuomo & NY has that crown. — The Mad King (@Th3MadK1NG) March 4, 2021

A long way to go to catch up to Cuomo. — VetLEO61 (@SteveOEwing) March 4, 2021

The winner will face New York, right? — Ryan Welch (@Rywelch) March 4, 2021

Competing for 2nd or 3rd at best behind New York — Sayers Collins (@SayersCollins) March 4, 2021

Nope .. New York and California take dubious honor !! — Jaycob Kristopher (@titomiranda73) March 4, 2021

Jersey blows those two out of the water — Loomis (@kip_loomis) March 4, 2021

This is an ugly lie. New Jersey has the highest death rate, followed by New York. Of course, as always, it’s asking too much to ask for honesty from a left wing rag.https://t.co/YyyW96HlbZ — FrankieB (@FrankieBphilly) March 4, 2021

It would be near inpossible to catch up with NY and NJ at this point. — Rogue Trader (@Bajukaju) March 4, 2021

Fact NY NJ are lapping them. — RVP (@bruinspatsRRR) March 4, 2021

They got a lot of work to do if they want to catch NY, NJ, RI and MA. — Mark (@MDS_Tweets) March 4, 2021

This will be a fun one to revisit in a few months. — TR (@Reece_17) March 4, 2021

Didn’t y’all say this about Georgia but it never happened? — Minority Owned Twítter Account (@DAVID_LEE_RGV) March 4, 2021

I do not understand the uproar about Texas. You would have thought the Governor ordered sick patients into nursing homes. — JohnW (@JohnW63932268) March 4, 2021

Texas governor: We no longer have a law that mandates mask-wearing. New York governor: Can you fit that whole sausage in your mouth? — Top Social Media Influenza (@BeanDipChamp) March 4, 2021

Screenshot this one. This is pure click-bait BS. Truth doesn’t matter to these folks. They know this will be shared and clicked on. — Karamell Küche (@diehlbri) March 4, 2021

I feel bad for the poor social media intern who was told to post this one… — Chris Lavoie (@BostonFanInCT) March 4, 2021

You literal dipshits do know that restrictions can be restored if hospitalizations rise again, right? Of course you don’t, because you’re literal dipshits! — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) March 4, 2021

Where’s the scientific evidence that lockdown states are doing better at controlling the virus than non-lockdown states, Vanity Fair? — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) March 4, 2021

Don’t bother them with facts and data! Masks work! Lockdowns work! That’s all that needs to be said. — Adam Krueger (@ChemicalJobs) March 4, 2021

Do you have any data that shows the effectiveness of mask mandates or lockdowns? — Your Moral Superior (@reality_deny) March 4, 2021

Top 10 states covid deaths per capita and state mask mandate New Jersey (yes)

New York (yes)

Rhode Island (yes)

Massachusetts (yes)

Maryland (yes)

Arizona (no)

Connecticut (yes)

South Dakota (no)

Louisiana (yes)

Alabama (yes) — mark (@marksDataHaus) March 4, 2021

22 states are open — Tony Lee (@TonyML522) March 4, 2021

pic.twitter.com/6casxREIlx — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 4, 2021

Rag magazine spreading lies. How original. — 🌎🐘Wendy 🐘🌍 (@Knox64Knox) March 4, 2021

I’m sure you’ll go back and retract this once you’re wrong. Like every other time. Right? Hello? Shut up. — J Gold (@jgold12) March 4, 2021

One thing this author seems not to realize is that just because a mask mandate is lifted, does not mean that you aren’t allowed to wear a mask, social distance, etc. Let people choose what they want to do for themselves. — Adam Krueger (@ChemicalJobs) March 4, 2021

May your chains rest lightly upon you.

And may posterity forget that you were ever our countrymen. — The Grizz 🇺🇸, Inmate #0234797 (@GrizzlyTakes) March 4, 2021

Vanity Fair and The New York Times are apparently duking it out to see who can say the most dumb shit. — Hasan Khan 🇸🇴 (@HasanKhanHoppe) March 4, 2021

Of course you know this is complete alarmist bullshit, but you just can’t help but spread panic, can you? Sure as hell beats actual journalism to get those all-important clicks. — TKizzy (@xTKizzy) March 4, 2021

Incredibly stupid take — Reason and analytics in Dallas (@DallasAnalytics) March 4, 2021

Stupidest goddamn thing on the internet. — Alex Seiwert (@AlexSeiwert) March 4, 2021

Clearly @besslevin doesn’t know how to read charts, or data. — Alex Seiwert (@AlexSeiwert) March 4, 2021

Crack research staff you have there, pretend news rag. — 🇺🇸DG🇺🇸 (@7pints) March 4, 2021

Got any pithy articles about NY Gov Cuomo and MI Gov Whitmer duking it out to see who can kill more senior citizens with COVID-19 or nah? — Grlzgonwild (@grlzgonwild) March 4, 2021

Delete your account — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) March 4, 2021

