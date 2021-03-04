https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-facts-matter-march-3-georgia-house-passes-election-reform-bill-cancel-culture-runs-amok_3720081.html

Video: Facts Matter (March 3): Georgia House Passes Election Reform Bill; Cancel Culture Runs Amok

The Georgia House of Representatives passed a bill that would reform a range of election rules, including those relating to absentee voting, voter ID, time limits for voting, and ballot drop boxes, among many others.

Meanwhile, cancel culture has gotten tenacious here in America, with Dr. Suess books, the Harvard Business School Club, and Rudy Giuliani recently feeling the sting.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman