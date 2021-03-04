https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60419eb05db3705aa0aba31f
The California Highway Patrol says nine migrants in an SUV packed with 25 people that drove through an opening in a border wall suffered major injuries after their vehicle slammed into a tractor-trail…
In a controlled study, a group of fifth grade students were each given a puzzle to solve. Half of the…
The effect of President Trump’s address to the Conservative Political Action Committee on Sunday has become clearer this week. The key sentence was……
A charismatic outsider won upset victories in the Republican primary and general election for the Missouri governor’s office in 2016 on Donald Trump’s coattails….
In a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, a Republican, correctly blamed the nation’s teachers’…