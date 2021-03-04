https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/04/wapo-reports-march-4-threat-from-militant-trump-supporters-at-us-capitol-turned-out-to-be-a-mirage/

After the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol, security was beefed up immensely. More police were brought in, a nonscalable fence was built around the entire Capitol, and there’s still a heavy National Guard presence. However, all those extra security measures weren’t enough to keep Congress in a “business as usual” mood, because after reports of whispers that people were planning to storm the Capitol today, the House and Senate scrapped their work schedule for the remainder of the week.

The Washington Post has provided an update on the status of the possible attack on the Capitol:

Believe it or not, we can’t say we’re too surprised.

Those providing security in the area saw more reporters than any kind of protesters:

The media doesn’t care about either accuracy or not being irresponsible — they’ve got talking points to help spread around.

National Guard troops could remain in DC for quite a while longer:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...