You are about to have a front row seat to the greatest bank heist in U.S. history. Like water roaring over Niagara Falls, the Democrats’ latest coronavirus bill gushes with money for just about everything but coronavirus relief. For the Democrats, money buys political power and dominance. But amid their parlor tricks and misdirection, BlazeTV’s Mark Levin introduces you to a new superstar: straight-talking Congressman Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), who is boldly exposing the lies of these Washington elites and crony capitalists, while raising the rallying cry for fiscal responsibility.

On a recent episode of “LevinTV,” Mark played a video clip of the freshman congressman speaking out against the $1.9 trillion relief bill, which passed in the House last week. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill this week.

“For my friends in the media I want to apologize. I actually left my mask in my office. Why do I bring that up? Because it’s important in our Capitol that we start talking about the things that are real and not the things that are fake,” Donalds stated. “You see, I already had COVID-19. The attending physician in this very Capitol gave me the antibody test last week. I’m not spreading anything. I forgot my mask. The reality is, if you have antibodies, you’re actually okay. The other reality is that the president of the United States, the vice president of the United States, the speaker of the House have all been inoculated. They have the vaccine, but they still wear their mask anyway. The reason they do this is because Washington is accustomed to fan dances. Washington is accustomed doing fake things that don’t matter.

“What the media will never tell you is last year $4.1 trillion was appropriated to battle, not only coronavirus, but to get our economy back on track. A trillion dollars of that money has not been spent. And in this bill that we’re about to vote on in a couple of hours, only $500 billion goes to either COVID 19 or money to help the American people. That’s it.”

