The White House suddenly cut the feed of a virtual event after President Joe Biden said he was “happy to take questions” from Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday night.

Biden had been addressing the House Democratic Caucus with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on the topics of coronavirus relief and the vaccine rollout.

The President finished his remarks and then said, “I’d be happy to take questions if that’s what I’m supposed to do, Nance, whatever you want me to do.”

?? — WATCH THIS: The White House cut a virtual event feed earlier after President Biden says he’s “happy to take questions” from House Democrats. pic.twitter.com/nnvWT4yyPd — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) March 4, 2021

The feed promptly transitioned to the White House logo, leaving the sign interpreter smiling and ended seconds later.

Biden has faced growing criticism for not holding formal press conference in the six weeks since taking office. It is rare for Biden to take questions and when he does it is typically limited to questions from pre-selected reporters.

Last month, Biden made multiple gaffs during a CNN town hall when answering questions, which produced plenty of fodder for political pundits and media outlets.



