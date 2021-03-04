https://thenewamerican.com/why-do-you-wear-a-mask-science-says-they-dont-work/

They have lied to you about masks! I will now destroy the reasoning for these masks mandates.

Video: The Truth About Face Masks

Video: Masks Don’t Work – Dr. Ted Noel

BOOM!

Smoke Particles = .3 to.7 micron

Human hair =75.0 microns

COVID Particle = 0.125 microns

This means you would need to spilt a human hair 600 times lengthwise to get to the virus particle size.

You CAN pass a human hair thru most masks that people are wearing, which means there is no possible way the virus can be blocked. That Science can never change and if a study says masks work they are liars.

BOOM!

The CDC says this, not me.

THOSE WHO GET SICK WITH COVID-19

Wear a mask ALWAYS 70.6%

Wear a mask Often 14.4%

NEVER wear a Mask 3.9%

That means 85% of people getting COVID are the biggest mask wearers!

Think of it this way about 96.% of people who get sick wear a mask at least a little bit. Don’t believe me, here is the link to the PDF file the CDC doesn’t want you to come across. Why isn’t this on their front page! You know why it is hidden, it shows they have been wrong about mask effectiveness the whole time.

CDC LINK

BOOM!

ABC News told you at the beginning that Masks don’t work and proved it.

Here is the ABC report on it from Good Morning America.

Face Masks: The Hysteria Gripping The World – YouTube

Notice the Doctor at the end states the fact the Virus is so small it goes right through it.

BOOM!

From the CDC website. LINK

Disposable medical masks (also known as surgical masks) are loose-fitting devices that were designed to be worn by medical personnel to protect accidental contamination of patient wounds, and to protect the wearer against splashes or sprays of bodily fluids (36). There is limited evidence for their effectiveness in preventing influenza virus transmission either when worn by the infected person for source control or when worn by uninfected persons to reduce exposure. Our systematic review found no significant effect of face masks on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza.

BOOM!

Here’s Dr.Fauci when he used the science before he decided to ignore it.

Dr Fauci on 60 Minutes – You Don’t Need A Mask! – YouTube

BOOM!

New CDC and WHO Study Proves “No Evidence” Face Masks Prevent Virus – YouTube

BOOM!

From a 2017 Oxford study:

“In this review and meta-analysis, we analysed the collective evidence from published RCTs and observational studies in order to identify major gaps and methodological shortcomings in the current literature and develop evidence-based recommendations for the use of masks and respirators in healthcare settings. We found evidence to support universal medical mask use in hospital settings as part of infection control measures to reduce the risk of CRI and ILI among HCWs. Overall, N95 respirators may convey greater protection, but universal use throughout a work shift is likely to be less acceptable due to greater discomfort.

Our analysis confirms the effectiveness of medical masks and respirators against SARS. Disposable, cotton, or paper masks are not recommended.

STUDY LINK

BOOM!

Final point (from Ben)

There is so much more info out there but I think I proved my case. For those who present studies that say masks work. Those studies always look at how a mask blocks sneezes of coughs. They show that droplets will be knocked down by a mask and not travel 15 feet. Well no duh. But what they don’t tell you is the virus still goes through the mask, it just won’t go as far. They are lying to you if they say it blocks viruses. But they usually don’t say that. They trick you with sleight of hand talking points. They say see it blocks droplets and bacteria from spreading far. But who cares if the virus still goes through. A sick person still contaminated the store you are in, and your mask will not stop it from getting to you. FACTS they don’t like.

By the way, even if I was wrong about masks. (I am not wrong – the science on this cannot change) But let’s pretend I am. Your eyes are still exposed and you can catch the virus through your eyes regardless. That is a medical fact that proves masks cannot prevent a virus from spreading. (Game, Set, Match)

You must now go out and “Red Pill” other people.

Bonus Material

BOOM!

Here is a TV show from 17 years ago that will open your eyes to everything. Remember this is from 17 YEARS AGO!

Dead Zone – Plague – YouTube

BOOM!

Here is a study from the National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2005.

Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread

Here is an article about Dr Fauci’s team doing the study.

Deadly Cover Up: Fauci Approved Hydroxy 15 Years Ago to Cure Coronaviruses; ‘Nobody Needed to Die”

Hear my take on the radio by clicking this link

100% Proof Covid-19 Is A Scam

“Red Pill” everyone by sharing this, but remember that it will be their choice to swallow the pill.

