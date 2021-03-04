https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/04/will-biden-dhs-secretary-think-whats-in-this-axios-report-constitutes-a-border-crisis-or-nah/

Earlier this week at a press conference, DHS secretary insisted there is not a crisis at the border, which was an assertion even CNN appeared to have disagreed with. However, President Biden concurred with the DHS secretary’s assessment recently:

As the story continues to unfold, the word “crisis” is increasingly applicable. Here’s the latest from Axios:

Does this sound like a “crisis”? You be the judge:

Couple that with President Biden being briefed on the possible need for 20,000 beds for child migrants at the border, and we seem to be inching up closer to “border crisis” territory:

Perhaps Dems don’t want to call it a crisis because it’s the “new normal” they’re after.

During the campaign Biden all but rolled out the welcome mat and sent out invitations, so it was definitely not unpredictable.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...