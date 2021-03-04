https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/woman-arrested-linked-crime-via-cheetos-residue-teeth/
(YAHOO) – Officers discovered a water bottle and a Cheetos bag on the floor near the open window
An Oklahoma woman was literally caught red-handed on first-degree burglary complaint charges thanks to Cheetos snack dust.
Sharon Carr was arrested on Feb. 26 after police reported an attempted home burglary. While she did not take anything, officers claim she left behind a Cheetos bag. Officials were able to link Carr to the crime by the snack’s residue in her teeth.