YouTube reportedly deleted videos of a speech given by former President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and suspended at least one channel that published it.

The Right Side Broadcasting Network first noted the deletion of their CPAC Trump video on Thursday in a tweet from their official account.

“RSBN has been suspended from YouTube for two weeks because of the Trump #CPAC2021 speech, which violated their guidelines on election misinformation,” said the RSBN Network.

“The video was approaching 4 million views. They have also removed it from their platform,” they added.

RSBN later added that it appeared that uploads of the speech by Trump were deleted from other channels, including those from the mainstream media. A search of YouTube garnered no results for his speech from the 2021 convention.

Videos critical of the president and others who spoke at CPAC were still available, including those which showed clips from the speeches.

RSBN indicated that the deletion and suspension might have been in relation to false claims the former president made about the results of the election.

“We try to follow the rules. Don’t air certain things that we normally would—but we won’t censor President Trump or push back against things he says that, quite frankly, we agree with,” they added in a second tweet.

Donald Trump Jr. weighed in on the deletion of the videos from his Twitter account.

“This sort of manipulation and interference only shows how much weight these monopolies put on the scale of freedom. It’s never going to end until we all band together to stop it,” tweeted Trump Jr.

Here’s one of the videos of the CPAC speech still allowed on YouTube:







Trump’s CPAC remarks in 180 seconds



