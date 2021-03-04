https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/youtube-deletes-copies-president-trumps-cpac-speech-suspends-rsbn-two-weeks/

YouTube has deleted all copies of President Trump’s speech to CPAC given last Sunday in Orlando and has suspended the account of Right Side Broadcasting Network for two weeks as apparent punishment for live streaming the speech in which Trump reiterated his belief the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

YouTube took down videos from mainstream outlets including the U.K. Independent which had over one million views as well as Fox, Fox Business, ABC News and the U.K. Sun. A search of YouTube that earlier this week showed several channels with archived live streams of the speech now shows all archived live streams have been taken down.

Trump’s speech was wildly popular, with upward of over 30 million streaming views across several platforms being reported. CNN reported about 5.8 million viewers watched the speech on cable TV’s Fox News Channel and another 1.5 million watched on Newsmax, making Trump’s speech the most watched on all of cable for February and besting the Golden Globes awards show on broadcast over the air on NBC later Sunday that was watched by 6.9 million viewers.

TGP reported Monday on some of the view counts of Trump’s speech on YouTube: Right Side Broadcasting 3.7 million; The Independent 1,000,000; The Hill 906,000; Reuters: 902,000; News Now 818,000; ABC Australia 352,000; SKY News 222,000; ABC News 208,000;FOX 35 Orlando 50,000.

RSBN announced the suspension Thursday, noting they had foretold the action by YouTube after they ran Trump’s speech on Sunday, “President Trump talked about election fraud. That’s a big no-no on some platforms we stream to. We try to play by the rules, but we will not censor President Trump. We’re not going to remove or edit this video. Just so we’re all clear- if it gets removed, we didn’t do it.”

Update: YouTube removed the CPAC Trump speech and suspended us for two weeks. https://t.co/nyh2vCOHVJ — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 4, 2021

“NEW: RSBN has been suspended from YouTube for two weeks because of the Trump #CPAC2021 speech, which violated their guidelines on election misinformation. The video was approaching 4 million views. They have also removed it from their platform.”

NEW: RSBN has been suspended from YouTube for two weeks because of the Trump #CPAC2021 speech, which violated their guidelines on election misinformation. The video was approaching 4 million views. They have also removed it from their platform. — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 4, 2021

Before:



After:

This tweet has an embedded live feed from the U.K. Sun newspaper’s YouTube account. Click on the video link to see what YouTube has done.

What were the odds that the results of the 2024 #CPAC2021 presidential straw poll delivered just before Trump’s speech were going to show anyone else as the favorite? https://t.co/eqhdiFxriC — Kevin R Kosar (@kevinrkosar) February 28, 2021

And a link to the Fox News Channel on YouTube:

Watch Trump’s speech live on YouTube at 2:40 pm central time. https://t.co/upycse8wdI — Keith Stewart (@KeithStewartIns) February 28, 2021

ABC News feed at YouTube:

#LIVE: Donald Trump makes speech at CPAC | ABC News https://t.co/WqJDqfzTOV via @YouTube — SPOUKY ONE (@SPOUKYONE) February 28, 2021

While hard to find on Twitter, a Periscope feed survives as of now:

As does the U.K. Independent’s inhouse video which did not get the million views its YouTube feed did.

You can watch Trump’s speech live here https://t.co/TrpTpSI5jE — The Independent (@Independent) February 28, 2021

C-SPAN has not been taking over by the Maoists of Big Tech yet and still has Trump’s speech in full online.

Regardless of the Big Tech censors, the people love Trump.

The crowd at former President Donald Trump’s @CPAC speech chants “WE LOVE YOU.” pic.twitter.com/vY6jc8oRCn — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 28, 2021

