https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/regulation/youtube-terminates-several-myanmar-military-run-channels-after-coup?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

YouTube has removed videos and five different channels owned by Myanmar’s military for violating terms of service after a Feb. 1 military coup removed the elected government and replaced it with the military, sparking major and ongoing protests in the country by opposition demonstrators.

The removal by YouTube comes after Facebook announced it would remove all Myanmar-military-associated pages.

Broadcasters Myawaddy Media, MRTV, WD Online Broadcasting, MWD Variety and MWD MyanmarChannels have had channels terminated, according to the Associated Press.

“We have terminated a number of channels and removed several videos from YouTube in accordance with our community guidelines and applicable laws,” YouTube said in a statement.

Many users on Google’s video-streaming site as well as on Facebook and Twitter have experienced account suspensions amid growing regulation over content involving certain speech, violent or graphic content or violations to their terms.

YouTube has stated that over 20 channels have been removed from the service in the past months along with over 160 videos, all of which were deemed violations of policies.

The company will continue to monitor content that violates their rules as Myanmar opposition protests continue a month after the plot against the government.

