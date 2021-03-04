https://noqreport.com/2021/03/04/youtube-tyrants-suspend-rsbn-channel-for-airing-trumps-cpac-speech/

Share the truth

Right Side Broadcasting Network did everything they could to prevent offending content from making it onto their YouTube channel when they livestreamed CPAC last week. The muted MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell when he started talking against Covid vaccines. They cut away from panels that were discussing voter fraud. They gave disclaimers and made their audience aware that such discussions were considered to be offensive by YouTube.

In the end, it didn’t matter because they chose to air the full speech by Donald Trump. For that, they received their second YouTube strike in 90 days which resulted in a two week suspension.

Update: YouTube removed the CPAC Trump speech and suspended us for two weeks. https://t.co/nyh2vCOHVJ — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 4, 2021

YouTube has been downright oppressive with their coverup of the 2020 presidential election fraud. They’ve recently added Covid vaccine discussions to their list of items not allowed in their community standards. As I posted on Monday following CPAC, this type of draconian policing of anything contrary to the accepted narrative has forced many conservative news outlets to self-censor in an effort to maintain the business models they built on YouTube.

Some have called for RSBN and others to move to Rumble, the video platform that is much stronger in the free speech department than YouTube and other alternatives. But RSBN relies on livestreaming which Rumble has yet to perfect. Their attempt to push livestreaming during the event had flaws.

Our own Freedom First Network channel was recently banned and my NOQ Report channel received it’s first official strike as well, giving us a one-week suspension. As a result, we’ve decided to move all of our content to Locals where free speech is embraced. We do have a Rumble channel as well.

With Big Tech actively censoring conservatives, it behooves us to stop engaging on them. There will be pain as we try to build on free-speech-friendly networks, but in the long term it will be worth it.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share the truth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

