Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to take a swipe at California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) over the pandemic lockdown on Thursday.

Rodgers was being interviewed via Instagram video on the Zenith Watches account when he mentioned what he was doing to help businesses damaged by the lockdown.

“I’m recently engaged, so I’ve been enjoying that part of my life. Obviously, that’s the best thing that’s happened to me in the last year. There’s been a lot of good,” said Rodgers.

“Been doing some work actually in my hometown in Northern California as well to try and help some people through a small business fund that we started. You know, we’re just trying to do our part and as we ease back into the training stuff in my professional life, I just want to make sure where I’m from and the area I’ve called home in the past are doing OK,” he continued.

“And California has really been hit hard by COVID and by the rules that the governor has put in place as well,” Rodgers said.

“It’s been nice to be able to help some people out and I think we’re all just waiting for a little bit of hope on the horizon,” he added.

Newsom has been at the forefront of efforts by state officials to use lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He was the first governor to announce a full lockdown in March of 2020, an order which was quickly replicated by other states.

Rodgers had previously assailed politicians, including Newsom, for being hypocritical about the lockdown guidelines.

“I mean, they put these rules in place… they’re not even following their own rules,” he said in January. “How many people have gotten caught? Don’t travel, don’t leave the state. Oh, here’s so-and-so on a vacation. Oh, here’s so-and-so at a salon. Don’t eat out at a restaurant unless you’re wearing a mask and separate. Oh, here’s a picture of the governor of California violating those rules. Oh, public schools are closed but I can send my kids to a private school in person. It’s like, I mean, for us to count on the government to help us out is becoming a joke at this point.”

More about Rodgers’ efforts to help save businesses hurt by the pandemic lockdown can be found on his Twitter account.

NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Gavin Newsom’s COVID Hypocrisy



