Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed states such as Texas for reopening despite the ongoing risk of COVID-19.

“Absolutely reckless,” Newsom tweeted earlier this week in response to a story from The Associated Press about Texas lifting its mask mandate in some counties.

In contrast to states that are loosening restrictions, Newsom had earlier said, “We will be doubling down on mask wearing, not arguing to follow the example of Texas and other states that I think are making a terrible mistake.”

Newsom’s response came shortly after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that seven Texas counties were being allowed to reopen because of their lowering cases of COVID-19. Newsom, whose state has been especially strict with lockdown orders, was responding in his tweet to Abbott’s lifting of the mask mandate.

As the AP reported:

Abbott, a Republican, has faced sustained criticism from his party in America’s biggest red state over the statewide mask mandate — which was imposed eight months ago — as well as business occupancy limits that Texas will also scuttle next week. The mask order was only ever lightly enforced, even during the worst outbreaks of the pandemic. “Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” said Abbott, speaking from the crowded dining room of a restaurant in Lubbock, surrounded by several people not wearing masks. “It’s just that now state mandates are no longer needed,” he said. The repeals take effect March 10.

Newsom is facing a potential recall after a petition has garnered millions of signatures. As The Daily Wire reported:

On Thursday, a California state legislator reported that the recall petition targeting Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who has implemented strict lockdowns across the state since the coronavirus pandemic began, was getting close to success, which would prompt a recall election within four to six months. California State Assembly GOP member Kevin Kiley, who represents the 6th district, which includes areas around Sacramento, California’s capital, tweeted, “And just like that, we’re at 1.4 million signatures.”

The Daily Wire also reported regarding Abbott’s lifting of COVID-19 mandates:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, announced on Tuesday afternoon that he is signing an executive order that will lift the state’s mandatory mask mandate and will do away with limits on the number of people that businesses can serve indoors effective next week. “Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities,” Abbott said. “Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100%.” “So today, I’m issuing a new executive order that rescinds most of the earlier executive orders,” Abbott said. “Effective next Wednesday, all businesses of any type are allowed to open 100%. That includes any type of entity in Texas. Also, I’m ending the statewide mask mandate.” “Today’s announcement does not abandon the safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year,” Abbott said. “Instead, it’s a reminder that each person has their own role to play in their own personal safety as well as in the safety of others. It’s a reminder that individual safety is managed every day as a matter of personal responsibility rather than by government mandate. Individual responsibility is a corollary to individual freedom, we can have both.”

