American Airlines admitted on Twitter that a flight attendant bullied an elderly woman to the point where she was crying, for briefly removing her face mask.

Last night, republican strategist Andrew Surabian described a situation on his American Airlines flight in which he witnessed a flight attendant harass an elderly woman for briefly removing her face mask, in a series of tweets.

An elderly lady on my @aairwaves flight put her mask down briefly bc she thought she was gonna pass out, put it right back on & now a flight attendant is threatening to kick her off the flight. She’s in tears begging to be allowed to stay on…people have lost their humanity — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) March 5, 2021

The elderly woman had supposedly removed her mask for a moment because “she thought she was gonna pass out” when a flight attendant threatened to kick her off the flight. “She’s in tears begging to be allowed to stay on,” tweeted Andrew Surabian.

She’s explaining that she’s traveling to see her 95 yr old dad who is on his deathbed. Flight attendant saying she doesn’t feel comfortable with her on the flight and is now lecturing her in the rudest most condescending tone you could ever imagine. — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) March 5, 2021

The elderly woman was apparently traveling to see her 95 year old father who was “on his deathbed” according to Surabian. The flight attendant was supposedly “lecturing her in the rudest most condescending tone you could ever imagine.”

The flight attendant apparently made the elderly woman repeat the phrase “I will keep my mask on” several times. In the end, the flight attendant “ultimately let her stay but only after humiliating this lady who was in tears,” wrote Surabian.

Was tweeting quickly so tagged the wrong handle @AmericanAir. Can’t even begin to tell you how depressing of a scene that was. Flight attendant ultimately let her stay but only after humiliating this lady who was in tears & making her repeat “I will keep my mask on” several times — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) March 5, 2021

“Can’t even begin to tell you how depressing of a scene that was,” tweeted Surabian. As he de-boarded the American Airlines flight, an employee apparently pulled him aside and revealed printed copies of his tweets regarding the altercation. They allegedly told him “per top of corporate, they were launching a full investigation.”

Update: As I was de-boarding, an @AmericanAir employee pulled me aside with my tweets printed out. Said that per top of corporate, they were launching a full investigation. I told him what happened & he agreed it was unacceptable. Saw him apologizing to the lady as I was leaving. — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) March 5, 2021

“I told him what happened & he agreed it was unacceptable. Saw him apologizing to the lady as I was leaving,” tweeted Surabian.

Thank you for chatting with our airport manager. We appreciate the opportunity to turn this around for the customer. — americanair (@AmericanAir) March 5, 2021

American Airlines reached out to Surabian and responded to the Twitter thread. “Thank you for chatting with our airport manager. We appreciate the opportunity to turn this around for the customer.”

Twitter users were quick to lash out at American Airlines.

I was just about to book an American Airlines flight 😂 delta now — tony (@tony50776271) March 5, 2021

And what about the flight attendant? Will that person be fired? I should hope so. — Jack (@caribeanpirate) March 5, 2021

Hope you fired the ridiculous Karen. Also, your mask garbage is out of hand, and that is all airlines — Pundit’s Pundit (@PunditsPundit1) March 5, 2021

