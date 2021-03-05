https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/03/covid-19-anal-swabs-in-china-become-common-practice-for-foreigners/

Earlier this year, we reported that China had been utilizing a protocol requiring anal swabs for coronavirus testing.

The system has been recently used on foreigners, which has caused distress and complaints from those subject to the tests.

Foreign visitors have been upset by China’s anal swab tests for COVID-19, prompting complaints of inconvenience and even psychological trauma, and stoking debate over their necessity. A few cities, such as the capital, Beijing, Shanghai and the port city of Qingdao require the checks, in addition to nasal or throat swab tests, for some international arrivals, state media say. …Such tests can ensure infections are spotted, since coronavirus traces can be detectable in the anus for longer than in the respiratory tract, some Chinese doctors told state media. But a positive result does not necessarily mean the person tested can spread the virus, as inactive traces unable to replicate or infect others can also show positive, Jin Dongyan, a virology professor at the University of Hong Kong, told Reuters.

In fact, a few days ago, Japanese officials formally asked China to stop using anal swab tests on its citizens when they enter the country.

“Some Japanese reported to our embassy in China that they received anal swab tests, which caused great psychological pain,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said. It was not known how many Japanese citizens received such tests, he added. The tests are used on some of those quarantined or entering China, he also said, noting their use “has not been confirmed anywhere else in the world”. China had not so far responded to the request, he said, adding that the Japanese government had made the request through the embassy in Beijing.

Now China has officially responded….by mandating anal swabs for all foreigners.

China has made anal COVID-19 swabs mandatory for all foreign travelers arriving in the country, a report said Wednesday. The government has claimed that such tests provides a higher degree of accuracy than other screening methods for the virus, the Times UK reported. As part of the new travel requirement, there will be testing hubs in Beijing and Shanghai airports, the outlet reported. Li Tongzeng, a respiratory disease medic, said that the anal swabs are better because virus traces stay longer in fecal samples than they do in the nose or throat, state media reported.

Just a reminder of what China’s anal swab test for COVID looks like. They have now made it mandatory for every foreign arrival into the country. I can tell you one place I won’t be going soon. pic.twitter.com/3HCo5yaImD — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) March 4, 2021

Newsweek reported that Beijing, Shanghai, and Qingdao require anal swabs. Shanghai requires the anal test if the person came back “from hotspot regions or when five people on the same plane have tested positive.”

It’s not mandatory all over China, but “it is now common practice.”

If China sank any lower on my travel wish list, it would be in the Marianas Trench.