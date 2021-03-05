https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/another-one-bites-dust-arizona-governor-doug-ducey-reopens-restaurants-gyms-theaters-water-parks-full-capacity/

Doug Ducey

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) on Friday signed an executive order lifting all capacity limits on restaurants, gyms, theaters, water parks and other in-person services.

“We’ve learned a lot over the past year,” Ducey said in a statement. “Our businesses have done an excellent job at responding to this pandemic in a safe and responsible way. We will always admire the sacrifice they and their employees have made and their vigilance to protect against the virus.”

Although a statewide mask mandate was never imposed on Arizona, the state’s Department of Health Services requires mask wearing inside restaurants.

“Today’s announcement is a measured approach; we are not in the clear yet,” Ducey wrote in a statement. “We need to continue practicing personal responsibility. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay home when you’re sick and wash your hands frequently.”

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Takes Call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Behalf of Joe Biden

On Thursday Governor Ned Lamont (D) rolled back most Covid restrictions in Connecticut starting March 19.

Lomant’s announcement comes after Texas and Mississippi eliminated all Covid restrictions and ended their mask mandates.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday that she will end her state’s mask mandate in April.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

