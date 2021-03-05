https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/05/anti-racist-prof-ibram-x-kendi-concisely-explains-why-you-yes-you-are-a-racist-and-dont-even-try-to-argue-with-him/

Bless your hearts.

For all of you who have lived your lives believing that Dr. Martin Luther King was onto something when he dreamed of a world in which people would be judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character, we regret to inform you that you’ve been wasting your time and it’s all been for nothing.

Or, rather, anti-racist Boston University professor and go-to shamer of white people Dr. Ibram X. Kendi regrets to inform you. And by “regrets,” we means “takes absolute pleasure”:

Apparently this was the admittedly cringeworthy tweet that inspired him:

Guess Dr. Kendi had to try to outdo it that one with his own garbage take.

A-ha!

Heh.

Oh, don’t worry. We most definitely do not believe that.

Just in case anyone out there was still wondering if critical race theory was garbage.

Ibram X. Kendi is a textbook con artist.

And, as a tireless, outspoken anti-racist, he’s a flaming racist according to his own criteria.

