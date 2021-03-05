https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/05/anti-racist-prof-ibram-x-kendi-concisely-explains-why-you-yes-you-are-a-racist-and-dont-even-try-to-argue-with-him/

Bless your hearts.

For all of you who have lived your lives believing that Dr. Martin Luther King was onto something when he dreamed of a world in which people would be judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character, we regret to inform you that you’ve been wasting your time and it’s all been for nothing.

Or, rather, anti-racist Boston University professor and go-to shamer of white people Dr. Ibram X. Kendi regrets to inform you. And by “regrets,” we means “takes absolute pleasure”:

The heartbeat of racism is denial. And too often, the more powerful the racism, the more powerful the denial. https://t.co/vyo5d1wOM3 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) March 4, 2021

Apparently this was the admittedly cringeworthy tweet that inspired him:

Here is the deleted tweet. JAMA got rightly eviscerated in the replies. pic.twitter.com/zeLPWhf5zm — Camryn Austin (@savethewild75) March 4, 2021

Guess Dr. Kendi had to try to outdo it that one with his own garbage take.

I find a similar thing. I can guarantee the more a beautiful woman denies she is interested in me, the more that means that she is secretly longing for me every waking moment of every day. — Kyle Cope (@KyleCopeGoliath) March 5, 2021

That explains why Christina Hendricks hasn’t replied to any of my letters. — Rob from Long Island (@FlyingDutch0116) March 5, 2021

A-ha!

It’s true. Racists have many black friends purely as a cover. I, (clearly a racist myself) forced myself into mating with someone of a different race just so I have a token child to hide my racism. She doesn’t think I’m a racist, but she’s just an Uncle Tom. /s — Oli (@Oli_Compolli) March 5, 2021

As did I, and I didn’t realize at the time that I was “exoticizing” my mate and exhibiting problematic, white supremacist behavior. — didderbops (@didderbops) March 5, 2021

Whoa, never knew I married a non-white and had mixed babies all as part of an elaborate cover for my rampant racism. Thanks Doc! — Tim Arsenault (@ABdrummer) March 5, 2021

Hey me too! But my husband’s Asian and jury’s still out on whether Asians are white or not according to CRT — Lilah Thomas (@LilahThomas3) March 5, 2021

Heh.

This is called a Kafka trap. Don’t believe what is being said by this man is clever or insightful. — Theeasternbloc (@theeasternbloc) March 5, 2021

Oh, don’t worry. We most definitely do not believe that.

This is literally unfalsifiable. If you admit you’re a racist you’re a racist. If you deny you’re a racist, you’re a racist. If you vociferously deny you’re a racist, you’re an extra big racist. https://t.co/8sq7YgyTmL — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) March 5, 2021

The heartbeat of racism is denial? I think Lester Maddox or George Wallace were pretty explicit about what they were doing. I think China is pretty unapologetic about what its doing. Trying to search for hidden racism in every corner is missing forest for trees. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) March 5, 2021

All Kendi does is vomit faux intellectual word salad. The heartbeat of racism is hatred, but Kendi’s target was never actual racists. It was people who aren’t racists. Hence him Kafkaing all over himself here. https://t.co/4ZfvqEdOow — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 5, 2021

Deploying the Kafka trap is a sign of a non-existent argument, and is often the go-to for a fool. — Squip Fitch (@SquipFitch) March 5, 2021

The basis of critical race theory — John A 🐸 (@jetsetter328) March 5, 2021

Just in case anyone out there was still wondering if critical race theory was garbage.

The heartbeat of a con artist is someone who tells anyone that disagrees with him that they’re in denial — yuvilio (@yuvilio) March 4, 2021

Ibram X. Kendi is a textbook con artist.

And, as a tireless, outspoken anti-racist, he’s a flaming racist according to his own criteria.

So that means you are a racist. Either admit it, or deny it and prove that you are. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) March 5, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

