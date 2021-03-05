https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/05/are-you-trying-to-be-a-ridiculous-a-hole-wajahat-ali-defends-joy-reid-for-claiming-right-wingers-want-to-say-the-n-word-and-makes-things-worsea/

As Twitchy readers know, Joy Reid really stepped in a big pile of stupid with her tweet claiming Right-wing people would give up their tax cuts if they could use the n-word ‘like the good old days’. Yeah, she’s a boil on the butt of humanity.

Much like her pal, Wajahat Ali.

Did he really think this would end well?

Dude.

Perhaps it still bothers him that when he, Don Lemon, and Rick Wilson were blasted long ago for mocking flyover country no one could remember his name? This is just trolling for attention at this point.

Short.

Sweet.

Accurate.

Every single time.

Ding ding ding.

Seems to be a natural and inherent skill.

Heh.

Those darn time-traveling Russian hackers, always making Joy look like an unhinged homophobic harpy.

*shakes fist*

***

Related:

‘Build back better! LOL!’ Comfortably Smug just needs 1 painfully true tweet to obliterate Biden’s economy and it’s perfect

‘It’s March 20 … yeah, that’s it’: QAnon ‘theorists’ get it SO wrong on March 4 ‘insurrection,’ claim it’s STILL happening and LOL

‘Is it hard to tweet with your head up your a*s?’ Joy Reid faces SERIOUS backlash after claiming Right-wing wants to openly say the n-word

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...